PS Plus version of Greedfall cannot be upgraded to PlayStation 5

After a fairly big success on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Greedfall is being launched for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X tomorrow (June 30). As previously reported, those who have the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will get a free upgrade, but it turns out this does not include everyone.

Back in February, Greedfall was added as a PS Plus title, and now the official Twitter account for the game has clarified that the "free version obtained by the PS+ subscription is not eligible for the free upgrade to the PS5 version". They also specify that the Xbox Game Pass version will get the upgrade to Xbox Series S/X at no extra cost.