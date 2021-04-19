PS Plus subscribers increased to 47.4 million in 2020

You're watching Advertisements

Sony has just revealed that subscribers for its PS Plus online service increased to 47.4 million in 2020. This is an increase of almost 10 million compared to the previous year, and it also represents an overall uplift of 22%.

The platform's growth in 2020 is likely attributed to a variety of different factors. Sony, of course, launched the PS5 this year, and many new releases such as Bugsnax released day one for subscribers. The hardware manufacturer also released the PS Plus Collection, which gives PS5 owners access to classic PS4 titles such as Bloodborne, God of War, and Ratchet & Clank (2016).

