PS Plus subscribers get Bugsnax and Shadow of War this November

This month's PS Plus line-up has been revealed and it's a pretty exciting one, as it's the first month to feature a PS5 title. PS5 owners will be able to grab the adorable Bugsnax from November 12 to January 4, and those on PS4 have from November 3 to November 30 to pick up both Shadow of War and Hollow Knight.

It's an excellent month indeed considering that both Shadow of War and Hollow Knight are two excellent games. Making Bugsnax available on day one of the PS5 is a great move too, as we are sure it will provide incentive for new adopters to pick up a subscription. The month is certainly much stronger than what Microsoft is offering over on the Xbox One, as its biggest titles include Aragami: Shadow Edition and Full Spectrum Warrior.

Will you be grabbing a PS Plus subscription along with your PS5?