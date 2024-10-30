PS Plus games for November revealed with a surprise Day One release

HQ

Sony has announced the next batch of PlayStation Plus monthly games for november, although they won't be available until November 5. Three games, as usual, free for all PS Plus subscribers, for Essential, Extra and Premium for PS5 and PS4.

These games are Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Death Note Killer Within. The first one is the sequel to the surprisingly popular arcade racing series, with over 130 reproductions of Hot Wheels Originals, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, motorbikes and ATVs.

The second one is Tango Gamework's supernatural action adventure game (only for PS5 users) that faces you against all types of spectral entities.

Death Note Killer Within, another PS Plus day one release

And what about the third one? It has just been announced, and it is a new day-one release: the same day that releases on PC is available for free for PS Plus subscribers.

Based on the famouse manga, it is a social deduction game for up to 10 players, split into two teams with different objectives, with the task of figuring out each other's identities and either eliminate L who threatens Kira's power or seize the Death Note.

This multiplayer title, in a similar vein to Among Us, can only be played online (no offline mode) and voice chat is recommended in order to properly deduce who is who. It will also be released on PC the same day (November 5).