PS Plus deal ended up being "disastrous" for the studio behind Oddworld: Soulstorm

While Oddworld: Soulstorm was in development, Sony reached out to the studio behind it, Oddworld Inhabitants, to suggest that, for a large sum of money, they could offer their game via PlayStation Plus in January 2021 - which was when the game was supposed to be released.

At the time it was only for the PS5 and there weren't many consoles out yet among consumers, so studio head Lorne Lanning told Xbox Expansion Pass that they estimated the relatively small number of copies sold would amount to less revenue than what they'd get from Sony.

So they said yes, but due to COVID-19 the game ended up being delayed until April 2021, by which time there were enough PS5 consoles out for it to be downloaded over four million times. That left no one to buy the game at full price on the platform afterwards.

Lanning called the deal with Sony "devastating" - though he didn't reveal how it sold on Xbox, for example.