PS Plus Collection to be discontinued in May

It has been more than two years since the launch of PlayStation 5, and apart from its first 3-4 months, it has been really hard to get hold of the console without falling into exorbitant prices due to speculators and packs in some territories that forced users to buy it together with accessories and physical games. Fortunately, in the last few weeks it seems that these packs have been disappearing to give way to the purchase (with stock still very low) of the single consoles (with the new increased price).

Still, if you already own one, you're probably familiar with the PlayStation Plus Collection promotion, in which Sony offered its players (with a PlayStation Plus subscription) the chance to enjoy twenty of the best titles released in the previous generation. Among them were titles such as Persona 5 (which was the only one to leave the collection during that time), God of War, Days Gone, Monster Hunter World, Battlefield 1, Uncharted 4 or Resident Evil VII, to name but a few. But if you didn't know about it or for some reason you haven't claimed it yet, you'd better hurry up, because the promotion ends next May 9th, as we announced yesterday along with the games included in PS Plus Essential for February.

This has been confirmed by Sony itself, although they also assure that all users can claim the collection until the same day and keep it in their digital library of games forever. Needless to say, it's an unbeatable opportunity to get your new PlayStation 5 in style.