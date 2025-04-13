Prototype might be making a comeback

HQ

Remember Alex Mercer and his violent escapades? Nah, Prototype isn't exactly a game series people talk much about these days, and unfortunately, like many other short-lived but entertaining new IP from the seventh console generation, it has somewhat faded into obscurity.

Prototype 2 was, as you might recall, a commercial flop, which led to the closure of Radical Entertainment and the franchise being shelved. But hope, as they say, is the last thing to die — and according to new rumours, Activision is now working on a sequel to Prototype, aiming to reintroduce the series' signature gameplay and Mercer's shapeshifting abilities.

As always, take the gossip with a grain of salt, but honestly, wouldn't it be great to mess around as Alex Mercer again — this time in a modern setting?

Do you remember Prototype, and would you be up for a new game in the series?