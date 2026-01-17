Protests spread across Denmark and Greenland over Trump's threats: "Hands off Greenland"

HQ

Thousands of people gathered in cities across Denmark and Greenland on Saturday to protest Trump's renewed push to take control of Greenland. Rallies under the slogan "Hands off Greenland" were held in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Aalborg, Odense and Nuuk, with demonstrators waving Greenlandic flags and chanting that the island was not for sale.

In Copenhagen, crowds assembled outside City Hall before marching toward the US embassy. Organisers said the protests were meant to send a clear message that Greenland's right to self determination must be respected. "We are demonstrating against American ambitions to annex Greenland," said Camilla Siezing, chair of the Inuit Association. "We want respect for Greenland and for democracy."

The demonstrations came as Trump once again threatened to impose tariffs on countries that oppose his plan, saying anything short of Greenland being under US control was unacceptable. His remarks have raised alarm across Europe, where leaders see the issue as a direct challenge to national sovereignty and the principles underpinning NATO.

While the White House hardened its tone, a bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers visiting Copenhagen sought to calm tensions. Senator Chris Coons said Congress respected Denmark and Greenland and urged people not to lose faith in the American public, even as Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike warned Trump's approach risked damaging alliances...