Protests erupt in Gaza against Hamas amid renewed conflict

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Hundreds of Palestinians in northern Gaza have taken to the streets, calling for an end to the ongoing conflict and chanting slogans such as "Hamas out" and "Enough wars."

Amid the devastation in northern Gaza, where much of the region has been reduced to rubble, residents are increasingly vocal in their opposition to Hamas, the group responsible for the deadly raid on Israel in October 2023.

With the resumption of violence following Israel's renewed offensive on March 18, these protests have become an expression of frustration, with many Palestinians having suffered immense loss and displacement since the beginning of the conflict.