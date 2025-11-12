Protesters storm COP30 venue in Brazil, clash with security

HQ

Dozens of Indigenous protesters have forced their way into the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil, clashing with security guards as they demanded more influence in global forest and climate talks.

Carrying banners reading "Our land is not for sale," the protesters accuse world leaders of ignoring Indigenous voices and allowing industries to destroy the Amazon. "We can't eat money. We want our lands free from agribusiness, oil exploration, and illegal logging."

United Nations and Lula de Silva

Security personnel blocked the entrance and later evacuated injured guards. The United Nations confirmed the breach and said the venue was secured shortly after, with negotiations continuing as planned.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has framed Indigenous communities as central to this year's COP30 agenda. Many leaders arrived by boat to demand greater participation in forest management decisions amid rising tensions over environmental policies.