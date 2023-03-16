Protect your smartphone with ZAGG's Gear4 Series

HQ

Buying a phone case can be an ordeal these days as there are such a wide variety of products that each do incrementally different things. But, as we have in the past on our Quick Look series, we're here to help get you on your way by showcasing a new collection of cases for both Android and iOS devices.

Coming from ZAGG, the Gear4 Series look to be both stylish and tough, and to see if they live up to this creed, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below for some brief thoughts and facts about the line of cases.