Protect your phone and the environment with Dbramante1928's Eco-Shield

This screen protector is made from recycled materials.

If you've been looking for a way to protect your phone but are also searching for a way to better care for and protect the planet, we have a way for you to kill two birds with one stone.

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on Dbramante1928's Eco-Shield, which gets its name for being an environmentally-friendly way of protecting the screen of your phone. The accessory is made from recycled materials and promises to be "virtually unbreakable."

To see a few thoughts and opinions on the Dbramante1928 Eco-Shield, be sure to check out the Quick Look video below.

