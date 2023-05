HQ

If you've been looking for a new phone case, then Mous may just have the solution you've been after. The Limitless 5.0 case is designed for iPhone devices and is built with both protective qualities and MagSafe compatibility in mind.

With this case coming in a ton different styles and colour options, we've made the Mous Limitless 5.0 the focus of the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus shares some facts and thoughts about the cases and how they work in practice.