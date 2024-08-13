Protect your eyes with Gunnar's Emery blue light glasses

HQ

It's actually still unclear what kind of impact that blue light has on one's eyes, as the research behind the phenomenon is shaky at best. However, if you are concerned about the impact of sitting in front of screens all day and are worried about all that blue light seeping into your retinas, we might just have a solution.

We've teamed up with the folks at SmartBuyGlasses to take a look at Gunnar's Emery, a set of blue light glasses that use Amber Lens to filter out the artificial light in an attempt to reduce eye strain and improve contrast.

Check out the latest episode of Quick Look to hear Magnus' thoughts on the glasses and how they have changed his day to day.