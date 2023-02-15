Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Protect your data with Kingston's IronKey external SSD

We've taken a look at the hardware-encrypted SSD on the latest episode of Quick Look.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you travel around a lot and are worried about losing an SSD packed with sensitive data and files, then we have a solution that could help ease that burden from your mind. Known as the Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD, this device is a hardware-encrypted solid-state drive that uses a touch screen and is designed to protect against brute force attacks and also nasty firmware.

To see the SSD in action and to see whether it may be something that suits you, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, to see some brief thoughts and a bunch of facts about what makes this gadget so unique.

HQ


Loading next content