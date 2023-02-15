Protect your data with Kingston's IronKey external SSD

HQ

If you travel around a lot and are worried about losing an SSD packed with sensitive data and files, then we have a solution that could help ease that burden from your mind. Known as the Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD, this device is a hardware-encrypted solid-state drive that uses a touch screen and is designed to protect against brute force attacks and also nasty firmware.

To see the SSD in action and to see whether it may be something that suits you, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, to see some brief thoughts and a bunch of facts about what makes this gadget so unique.