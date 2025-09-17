Prosecutors to seek death penalty in Charlie Kirk murder case

HQ

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has been making headlines for the last few days. Now, Utah prosecutors announced they will pursue the death penalty against Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative commentator Charlie Kirk during a university event. Court documents suggest Robinson admitted the crime in text exchanges with his roommate, describing both motive and preparation. Authorities say he disposed of evidence, attempted to cover up digital traces, and eventually surrendered after family intervention.