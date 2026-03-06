Prosecution asks for over ten-year prison sentence for Elche player Rafa Mir over violent sexual assault

HQ

Elche footballer Rafa Mir is facing a 10 year and six month prison sentence for sexual assault and battery, requested by the Valencian Provincial Prosecutor's Office. Prosecution also asks a 74,000 compensation to the victim. The player was arrested in September 2024, when he played for Valencia CF, and spent a night in prison on probation.

The 28-year-old striker, who also played in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, is accused of sexual assault with penetration and violence. According to the judge, there are "indications, not mere suspicions", of two episodes of sexual assault, using violence, by Rafa Mir against a woman who was 21 at the time.

Another footballer, Pablo Jara, was also accused of sexual assault in the same incident, and prosecution ask a three-year prison sentence and a 6,280 compensation.

Only one week ago, Mir was accused by a footballer from Espanyol, Omar El Hilali, of racist insults, which caused the anti-racism protocol to be activated only for the second time since 2021 for a case of insults between footballers.