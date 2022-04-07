Cookies

Overwatch

Pro-Russian symbol removed from Zarya skins in Overwatch

This comes alongside the recent Anniversary Remix event.

HQ

Blizzard recently started the Overwatch event Anniversary Remix, and it brings plenty of new (and old) things for the game, which you can read more about here. But there is one new thing that has snuck into the game, which hasn't been confirmed by Blizzard, but noted by readers on Reddit.

It seems like the Russian character Aleksandra "Zarya" Zaryanova's Arctic and Siberian Front skins have been slightly altered as the letter Z has been removed from her clothes. The Z is of course for Zarya, but has also become a symbol for Russia's aggressions towards Ukraine.

You can check it out below (images grabbed from Reddit) to see the difference, the new version of the skin to the left and the old to the right.

Overwatch

Thanks Neogaf

