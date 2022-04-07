Pro-Russian symbol removed from Zarya skins in Overwatch

HQ

Blizzard recently started the Overwatch event Anniversary Remix, and it brings plenty of new (and old) things for the game, which you can read more about here. But there is one new thing that has snuck into the game, which hasn't been confirmed by Blizzard, but noted by readers on Reddit.

It seems like the Russian character Aleksandra "Zarya" Zaryanova's Arctic and Siberian Front skins have been slightly altered as the letter Z has been removed from her clothes. The Z is of course for Zarya, but has also become a symbol for Russia's aggressions towards Ukraine.

You can check it out below (images grabbed from Reddit) to see the difference, the new version of the skin to the left and the old to the right.

Thanks Neogaf