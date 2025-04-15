Proposal of a 64-team World Cup rejected by most FIFA confederations, "it would be total chaos"

HQ

A 64-team football World Cup (twice the usual) was proposed by CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez, but it is not getting too much support, at least from their neighbours up north. Victor Montagliani, CONCACAF president, told ESPN that he doesn't believe that it would be the right move, not just for the tournament, "but for the broader football ecosystem, from national teams to club competitions, leagues, and players".

"We haven't even kicked off the new 48-team World Cup yet, so personally, I don't think that expanding to 64 teams should even be on the table", he said, referring to World Cup 2026, which will be take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and will already have an expended format, which is already helping unusual countries like New Zealand to qualify.

CONCACAF president echoes UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin, who said that it was a bad idea, and said to be stranged that the idea has been discussed around even without hearing it formally proposed at the FIFA Council. A 64-team World Cup would also mean twice the number of matches, 128 instead of the usual 64.

Apparently, the idea was thrown by Uruguayan football president, whose country will be co-host of the World Cup 2030, which will take place in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, except for a limited number of matches in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup held in Uruguay.

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, AFC president, goes even further, thinking that it would be "total chaos". "Someone might come along and demand raising the number to 132 teams. Where would we end up then?".