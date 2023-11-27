Prophecy Games is looking for playtesters for its upcoming Tribes game

If you've been wanting more Tribes back in your life, we have some good news for you. A development team composed of many of the core team behind Tribes: Ascend has come together to create a studio called Prophecy Games (whose official name is yet to be confirmed) and to work on a new Tribes title.

The game is currently in early development, and in the spirit of this, the developer has opened an official Discord channel for the project, where it has shared a few images of the game and has even revealed that it is looking for playtesters to share their thoughts on what has already been built.

Since this information has come out, the developer has also created a SteamDB entry for the game, where it is noted that the title is called Tribes 3: Rivals, and that the logo for the game looks as follows.

There is no mention of a release date or window, or the platforms that the game is targeting, but fps-z.com does report that the studio is "extremely excited" about the project.