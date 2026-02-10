Prominent Venezuelan opposition figure re-detained hours after release

HQ

Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa was detained by security forces late on Sunday, just hours after being released from prison, in a move that has raised fresh doubts about the country's commitment to political reform following the fall of Nicolás Maduro. Authorities said the re-arrest was linked to Guanipa's alleged failure to comply with the terms of his release, though no details were provided.

Guanipa, a close ally of opposition leader María Corina Machado, had been freed after nearly nine months in detention and quickly appeared in public at a rally outside Caracas's El Helicoide prison, a powerful symbol of political repression. His brief return to public life ended late that night when armed men reportedly took him into custody. Family members and opposition figures described the incident as an abduction, while the government insisted it was a lawful action requested by prosecutors.

The episode has highlighted growing tensions within Venezuela's post-Maduro leadership, as some officials push for limited concessions to ease international pressure while others appear intent on maintaining strict controls. Human rights groups say hundreds of political prisoners remain incarcerated despite recent releases, and it remains to be seen whether Guanipa's re-detention is an isolated case or a sign that Venezuela's political opening could still be reversed...