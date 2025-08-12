Prologue: Go Wayback is now available in the form of an Open Beta

HQ

PlayerUnknown Productions has officially launched Prologue: Go Wayback, the emergent single-player survival experience. Granted, this isn't a full 1.0 launch just yet, as rather the developer has made the game available in an Open Beta form, a version that claims to be the "full version of the game in development," which offers a taste of the "unforgiving wilderness, dynamic weather systems, and hardcore survival mechanics".

As for why the developer wanted to launch first in this open beta format, PlayerUnknown explained: "After running playtests with our Discord community over the last 6 months, and receiving some fantastic feedback, we decided to take the time to add more ways to explore our generated worlds based on our community's suggestions. We have a great survival experience, with millions of maps for players to explore in the Open Beta, and over the coming months leading up to our Early Access launch, we plan to add more features to further customise your preferred way to play."

For anyone unfamiliar with Prologue: Go Wayback, the point of this game is to provide a very immersive survival experience based on the Czech Bohemia region. The way it looks to switch things up is by having generated worlds that offer completely unique experiences time-and-time again, combining rivers, valleys, mountain ridges, and matching these environmental challenges with survival systems. As for the actual aim, when players arrive in the massive 64 square-kilometre map, they have to navigate to a distant weather tower, all without dying and succumbing to the elements.

This is just the beginning for the game, as we're told that the Open Beta will remain accessible until the transition to Early Access happens in the future. During the Open Beta period, we can expect frequent updates and new features. You can download the game on Steam and the Epic Games Store.