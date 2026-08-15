Prolific Rockstar actor is disappointed with Rockstar after auditioning more than 60 times and hearing nothing back

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Robert Bogue, an actor who starred in multiple Rockstar games including Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony, Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Revolver, was looking forward to working with the famed developer again on Grand Theft Auto VI. However, after auditioning for more than 60 roles, he didn't hear a peep from Rockstar.

"I'm a little disappointed with Rockstar. I had an amazing experience working with them before. Some of the producers I worked with are still there, and so are several directors whom I have a great deal of respect for. I really wanted to be part of GTA 6, but they turned me down," Bogue said to a fan on Instagram, since reposted on Twitter and caught by GamesRadar.

Bogue said that he tried to get any role, major or minor, so he could work with Rockstar again. "I didn't care how big the role was; I just wanted to be in the game. I didn't get any of them, and I never even heard back about a single one. Honestly, that was pretty discouraging. At one point, I even started wondering if they had some kind of unofficial policy against bringing back the same actors. Because being rejected that many times and not even landing a small role just didn't make sense to me," he said.

In recent games, such as Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, the actors playing key roles in Rockstar games have been seen a lot more prolifically. The actors for Michael and Franklin even had cameos in GTA Online updates, but even if actors didn't return in their games, they still end up at conventions and being recognised for their roles all over. A shame, that Bogue appears to be from a time where GTA stars weren't given as much attention as they are today.