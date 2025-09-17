Projections of Trump and Epstein images lead to arrests at Windsor Castle The incident comes ahead of Trump's state visit with King Charles.

HQ Trump's second state visit to Britain has being making headlines these last few days. Now, four people have been detained after protesters projected images linking Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle, just as the United States President begins his state visit to Britain. The demonstration included banners, photos, and even excerpts of a disputed letter allegedly written by Trump decades ago, which recently resurfaced in US politics. Police described the act as an unauthorized stunt and confirmed the arrests on suspicion of malicious communications. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!