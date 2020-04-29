Project xCloud's tests to start in more European countries

Xbox recently announced that more players around the world will finally have access to Project xCloud. The first preview invitations have been sent to Germany, France and the Netherlands and, starting next week, players from Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain and Sweden will get invitations as well.

Below you can read what Catherine Gluckstein, GM & Head of Product of Project xCloud, said about the choice to launch the preview of Project xCloud in Western Europe:

"We know gaming is an important way for people to remain connected, particularly during these times of social distancing, but we also recognize how internet bandwidth has been impacted with strain on regional networks as large volumes of people responsibly stay home and go online". " , as she explained.

Microsoft is taking a "measured approach to help conserve internet access, beginning the preview in each market with a limited number of people and adding more participants over time." If you live in one of these 11 countries and you're interested in signing up for the xCloud preview, you can head on over to this page.