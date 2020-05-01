Project xCloud to join Xbox Game Pass this year

Xbox Game Pass has been bringing Microsoft plenty of success since its release, with major AAA titles, first-party gems and fun indies joining the subscription service one after the other. Just recently, we reported on the fact that the subscription service had surpassed 10 million users, which in itself is impressive, and now we can report that the already impressive service is set to expand further.

Phil Spencer announced, in a recent blog post on the official Xbox site, that Microsoft's streaming service Project xCloud will be coming to Game Pass later this year, offering Game Pass gaming on the go.