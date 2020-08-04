Project xCloud to bring 100 titles to Game Pass in September

You're watching Advertisements

With the launch of Xbox Series X edging ever closer, Microsoft is getting everything in order, and that includes the full rollout of Project xCloud. Today, the company revealed exactly what that vision for cloud gaming will look like and when we'll get it.

Starting from September 15 (the existing preview program will wrap up on September 11), subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are going to be granted access to 100 games on their mobile devices, powered by Project xCloud.

The beta is set to launch on Android devices across 22 markets*, and over time it will get peripheral support from the likes of Razer, PowerA, 8BitDo, and Nacon, with gear specifically designed for gaming via the cloud.

Games mentioned in the announcement include the likes of Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, Tell Me Why, Gears 5, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, and they plan on making first-party games available via the cloud on day one if possible. We're also promised easy access to our friends list, achievements, controller settings, and saved game progress.

*Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.