Project Spectrum unveiled at Gamescom

It seems they saved the best for last at tonight's Gamescom show, where a brand-new game called Project Spectrum from developer Team Jade was revealed. The game appears to put players in the role of a tormented woman who comes face-to-face with something eerie and supernatural—making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between what's real and what isn't. Unfortunately, no release date was shared, but judging from the trailer this is definitely one to keep an eye on.

We still know very little about the game, and it's hard to say for sure what we should expect from the trailer alone. That said, Project Spectrum looks like it will deliver a visually striking experience set in unsettling environments, complete with deeply disturbing monsters. We highly encourage you to check out the trailer below and share your impressions with us.

Players will explore a dark forest filled with monstrous anomalies with supernatural abilities, hell-bent on violence by any means necessary. Wield powerful weapons to cut down enemies, as you become either the hunter—or the hunted—in Project Spectrum, coming soon.