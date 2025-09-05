Project Spectrum Preview: An innovative horror shooter from an unexpected source

HQ

Although Gamescom presentations tend to take place behind closed doors in specially constructed booths and pavilions, the secrecy rarely seems to serve any purpose. A large proportion of the games have often been leaked in advance, and those that haven't are rarely very original, as was the case with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

On rare occasions, however, you see something that actually justifies the whole hush-hush aspect. For me, this happened at Tencent, the Chinese media giant that is not exactly known for being particularly innovative. Their upcoming online game Project Spectrum, which was announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live, breathes new life into the otherwise stale genres of FPS and horror.

It's a formula that Tencent hopes will be worth its weight in gold, and they had actually gone all in on secrecy when I was shown Project Spectrum behind closed doors. With dim lighting, notes stuck to the walls, worn folding chairs, and a projector in the middle of the room, it felt a bit like being dragged into an interrogation room. The feeling was further enhanced by the fact that the sound was turned up really loud, and I almost jumped out of my chair when the first shot rang out through the speakers. Luckily, one of the first things the demo player did was pick up a can and make a silencer.

The game's map was a kind of English garden with marble fountains, cracked statues, and some wild vegetation that had long since won the battle against a probably deceased gardener. We find ourselves in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious force known as "ember" has turned life as we know it upside down. In practice, this means that the world is overrun with monsters, and as a specially selected agent, your task is to penetrate the exposed "ember zones" from which the mysterious force originates.

Our demo player and a CPU-controlled partner slowly and surely take down monsters from a distance with their silenced weapons. In keeping with the horror genre, stealth and efficient resource management play a major role, and what our highly trained agents may lack in basic equipment, they make up for in ingenuity. The demo player makes a Molotov cocktail and uses it to take out a large group of enemies, after which the duo enters a small mansion in the middle of the park. Later, when this building has to be defended in a frantic shootout, he also improvises some mines.

The first part of the demo ends with a new surprise, not in the game itself, but in the dark presentation room. A curtain is pulled aside and the game's director, Basil Wang, steps out. Unfortunately, my knowledge of the man does not live up to the atmospheric introduction, but it turns out that Wang and his studio Team Jade were previously behind Call of Duty: Mobile. The highly successful free-to-play game has also been one of the major inspirations for the game, he reveals.

"Since we are a team primarily from China, COD Mobile, with its tens of millions of players from across the world, gave us a great opportunity to learn about different players from different territories. This is why we are going in this direction with Project Spectrum. We feel that the shooter is a globally recognised genre, and fear is one of the most fundamental feelings shared by people regardless of their borders. Both genres can really connect with players no matter where they are."

However, Project Spectrum is much more than just a horror PvE shooter. The second part of the presentation introduces the game's PvP elements. In addition to the computer-controlled monsters, each game also features a so-called "executioner," which is controlled by another player. Whereas the normal monsters are most reminiscent of aggressive zombies, this is a creature that has been exposed to so much ember that every human trait has been erased. As an executioner, you must therefore hunt agents like a miniature Lovecraft creature, a lightning-fast, shapeless blob that devours everything in its path.

As a monster, you play in third-person, and after the presentation, I asked Wang what influence it had on the level design and balance that it can be experienced from two different perspectives.

"Agents and executioners have very different abilities, strengths and weaknesses," explains Wang. "You've probably noticed that the executioner has very powerful mobility, especially in vertical space. They can easily slither up the walls and hide on the roof. But at the same time, they can be outnumbered and surrounded."

Wang goes on to explain that the game-controlled monster has particular advantages outdoors, as it can easily use its high speed to close distances and generally has plenty of space to roam. Indoors, the monster is a little more confined, but to still make it a terrifying threat, the developers have placed windows, holes in the ceiling, and other shortcuts that the shapeless monster can slip in and out of.

The result, based on what I saw, is an intense and varied shooter, where the horror element is particularly evident in the constant threatening presence of The Executioner. As a player, you can never be completely sure. The mix of intense FPS action with horror elements is immediately reminiscent of the classic F.E.A.R. series, but Wang makes it clear that the full game will be a bit slower than what I was presented with.

"We showed off a more condensed version of the game during the presentation. The actual game's pacing will be slower, because maps will be larger. The player won't constantly be engaged in combat, they will spend a lot more time exploring the environment, finding useful resources, better equipping themselves and encountering even more horrible monsters."

Even though I didn't have my hands on the controller myself, I'm willing to put my money on my crystal ball and predict that Project Spectrum has a promising future ahead of it. The game is visually striking, the atmosphere is heavy, and the gameplay looks intense and varied. Only time will tell whether the game can survive in the long term in the extremely competitive shooter landscape, where new games are constantly coming to the fore only to suffer an all too rapid demise. But with the developer's solid background, which also includes games such as Call of Duty: Mobile and Delta Force, the chances are good.

"We are still working on the core gameplay experience, but we can share that eventually we want to keep players engaged by giving them a meaningful agent roster system, where they can recruit and customize different agents. We will also have a main story in the game with narrative experiences peppered here and there," Wang signs off with.

We don't yet know when Project Spectrum will be released for PC, but even without the opportunity to mark our calendars, the game is definitely one we'll be keeping a close eye on.