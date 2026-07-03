HQ

Can burnout and performance anxiety be turned into an effective horror scenario? In the deeply personal psychological horror game Project Songbird, developer FYRE Games manages to get right under the player's skin. But despite a masterful atmosphere and a gripping story, we are unfortunately also forced to endure monotonous combat sequences that threaten to ruin the entire concert experience.

There are horror games designed to make the player jump. Then there are horror games that get under your skin and linger long after the credits have rolled. Project Songbird falls into the latter category. It's not the monsters or the dimly lit corridors that take centre stage, but the mental strain on a person who is on the verge of breaking down due to stress.

Behind the game is the indie developer FYRE Games, which is effectively the solo developer Conner Rush. Following the success of his previous titles, Summerland and We Never Left, Rush has been open about suffering from immense performance anxiety and a feeling of being unable to deliver at the same level again. It is this experience that makes Project Songbird a deeply personal project. The game is, in many ways, a meta-narrative in which the main character Dakota's creative block mirrors the developer's own struggle.

The atmosphere of the game is enhanced by the setting in which it takes place; the forest and the music help to reinforce the sense of unease even further.

This is an ad:

Every part of the story feels imbued with a genuine desire to portray creative burnout, performance anxiety and the loneliness that can set in when passion slowly turns into a heavy burden. The result is a game that leaves me both impressed and frustrated, often at the same time. The game's greatest asset is, without a doubt, its atmosphere. The desolate forest in the Appalachians feels both beautiful and menacing at the same time.

Holiday cottage to let - for the unsuspecting.

In the heart of the forest, you can't help but feel as though you're being watched. The mist hangs thick between the trees, abandoned buildings tell their own stories, and every new location evokes a sense of unease without the game having to resort to cheap jump scares. It's a horror game that relies on its setting. Project Songbird isn't a powerhouse. The focus is on aesthetics rather than photorealism, and it looks perfectly fine for the genre. When playing on the PlayStation 5, the game occasionally suffers from a bit of lag right at the start of the loading screen, but fortunately this is something that quickly disappears, leaving a stable experience afterwards.

The story is at least as strong as the environments. Dakota isn't a typical horror game protagonist, but a human being whose inner struggle becomes the game's real driving force. The story is told gently and leaves enough room for the player's own interpretation to feel engaging right through to the end. The campaign, which lasts around six hours, also feels well-balanced. The game has time to develop its themes without becoming repetitive or dragging on.

This is an ad:

I reckon Dakota would have thought twice before heading out into the woods without her ocarina.

Music naturally plays a central role, as Dakota is a musician herself. The soundtrack and the subdued ambient music reinforce the melancholic tone throughout the adventure. The music rarely tries to take over the experience. Instead, it acts as an emotional anchor that heightens the sense of stress, loneliness and hopelessness. It is a fine example of how sound design can become part of the storytelling rather than merely serving as a backdrop.

The puzzles also work well. They are rarely based on complicated logic but rather involve observing your surroundings. Numbers, symbols and images appear early on, later becoming the key to the next obstacle. The puzzles maintain a pleasant pace and feel naturally integrated into the exploration without interrupting the narrative. Dakota's diary is updated frequently as you find new clues, and you don't need to return to an area to read the clues again.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of the combat.

When the game introduces its enemies, Project Songbird loses some of its identity. The combat mechanics involve a mix of firearms and a melee axe. You can upgrade your weapons by searching for and collecting scrap in the environments, which adds a certain role-playing element. Without giving too much away or revealing what sort of creatures you encounter, I can say that the confrontations are monotonous. The enemies feel more annoying than frightening, and every battle brutally disrupts the atmosphere that the game has otherwise built up with such care. Instead of heightening the sense of dread, the battles become mechanical interruptions that feel, at best, like something the developers felt compelled to include for the sake of it.

One of the few games where you don't exactly cheer straight away when you get hold of Grandad's rifle.

It's a particular shame because the game already demonstrates that it doesn't need traditional action to be engaging. On the contrary, Project Songbird would likely have been an even stronger game if FYRE Games had dared to rely entirely on the atmosphere, the narrative and the environment-based puzzles. Creative burnout is a subject far better suited to psychological suspense than to repetitive combat.

As the credits roll, however, it isn't the frustration with the combat that stays with me. It's the feeling of stress. The feeling of not being good enough. The feeling of slowly losing hold of oneself. The game succeeds in conveying exactly what the developer seems to want to say, and that is perhaps its greatest achievement.

Project Songbird is therefore a game I would unhesitatingly recommend, though not primarily to those seeking intense horror or action. This is a story about the person behind the creation, about the pressure to perform, and about the price that is sometimes paid for creativity. Had the game dared to strip away its weakest gameplay elements, it could have been something truly extraordinary.