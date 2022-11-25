Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Project: Playtime

Project: Playtime's cinematic trailer is truly unsettling

We've been given tons of new information about the game, including when it will debut.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

MOB Games has, as promised, released a new trailer for the freaky new instalment into the Poppy Playtime series. Known as Project: Playtime, this game will see six players grouping together and attempting to create one single toy, all while having to survive onslaughts and attacks from a monster that roams around the toy factory, which is controlled by a seventh player.

While it may not sound that terrifying, the cinematic trailer does show that this game will be attempting to rival Dead by Daylight, Friday the 13th, and other multiplayer survival horror games.

And to add to the new trailer, a release date has officially been given, meaning we know that the game will be dropping on December 6 on PC, as a free-to-play experience.

Will you be trying to survive the toy factory when Project: Playtime debuts next month?

HQ
Project: Playtime

Related texts



Loading next content