Project: Playtime's cinematic trailer is truly unsettling

MOB Games has, as promised, released a new trailer for the freaky new instalment into the Poppy Playtime series. Known as Project: Playtime, this game will see six players grouping together and attempting to create one single toy, all while having to survive onslaughts and attacks from a monster that roams around the toy factory, which is controlled by a seventh player.

While it may not sound that terrifying, the cinematic trailer does show that this game will be attempting to rival Dead by Daylight, Friday the 13th, and other multiplayer survival horror games.

And to add to the new trailer, a release date has officially been given, meaning we know that the game will be dropping on December 6 on PC, as a free-to-play experience.

Will you be trying to survive the toy factory when Project: Playtime debuts next month?