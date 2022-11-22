Project Playtime to get a cinematic trailer on Thursday

A few weeks ago, around the tail end of the spooky season, MOB Games, the developer behind the terrifying and popular Poppy Playtime, announced that it is working on a new horror experience set in the same universe. It was revealed and called Project Playtime, but other than the fact that it would be coming to PC in December 2022, not a lot was actually revealed.

However, it has now been revealed that the game will be getting its official cinematic trailer in a few days, on November 24 to be exact. There's not a whole lot else to go on, but a new teaser image has been shared as well, with this one showing a colourful box housing what seems to be some sort of no doubt unsettling monster.

Either way, be sure to mark Thursday down as an important day if you're excited to see what MOB Games has in store for its fans.