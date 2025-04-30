Project Motor Racing set to launch this autumn

Project Motor Racing, formerly known as GTR Revival, has finally been given a proper reveal, with a launch window set for this autumn. The game, coming from developer Straight 4 Studios and publisher Giants Software is set to offer new levels of realism in the racing genre.

This is due to Straight 4 Studios' physics engine, which is built from the ground up and runs at 720Hz for better handling realism. The racer launches with more than 70 vehicles at launch and 27 circuit layouts.

There are also weather systems in place to give circuits evolving surface conditions, with the racing line adapting to those conditions. Pre-orders for the game are open now, with a standard version costing €59.99 and a Year 1 Bundle that includes the season pass at €89.99. Check out the reveal trailer below to get a feel of what the game is like.

Project Motor Racing is set to launch this autumn on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.