Project Motor Racing might not have VR-support on launch after all

25th of november is the date when producer and studio founder Ian Bell and his trusted team (that once made GTR 2, Need for Speed: Shift and Project Cars 1/2) will release their upcoming new simracing title Project Motor Racing and by judging the Gamescom-trailer from tuesday night, the game will be fully prepped at launch with more than ten different racing classes and over 100 different cars. We will get a whopping 27 newly laserscanned (real life) racing tracks and fully dynamic real time weather together with their new tire physics engine built into the Farming Sim-engine provided by the publisher Giants Software. Their might not be VR-support inside the game at launch though, wich was announced today at Gamescom and goes against the information that Bell & Co spread earlier this year. Kevin Boland, Chief Development Officer at Straight4 Studios, spoke to the simracing-site Traxion earlier today and said the following:

"The ambition is for VR to be there at launch, but if not, it's gonna be there soon after. Our order of execution is going to get proper triple screen support first, then we're going to look at VR, because actually, the tech leads on naturally to do VR. We want VR and we will have it, but we also have a realistic timescale, and I think most people would prefer us to work on physics over the VR at this stage. We're ambitious with the number of classes that we're trying to do and the spread that we have. But, what's really important is that when this game is launched, we're not going to suddenly disappear, we're going to work more and more and more with patches and updates."

Regarding PSVR2-support he was clear that it won't happen:

"Playstation VR 2 support is not on the slate currently."