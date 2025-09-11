Project Motor Racing announces IMSA partnership Ian Bell and his team of simracing-veterans just announced that the upcoming Project Motor Racing till contain the full license for the International Motor Sports Association

HQ The Project Cars team over at Straight 4 Studios, led by GTR 2 producer Ian Bell, is working feverishly to complete the upcoming Project Motor Racing (previously known as GTR Revival) and ahead of its premiere on November 25th, they continue to churn out news about content that is starting to feel really attractive. Last night, they announced, among other things, that they have signed a deal with the American racing series IMSA, which of course (just like in the case of Automobilista 2 and Racing) will mean cars and tracks that we racing fans crave. With a bit of luck, Project Motor Racing will include retro racing from the IMSA series, from the early 90s, which we here at Gamereactor dream wet dreams about.

