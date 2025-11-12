Project Motor Racing adds Nissan and Jaguar Group C-cars to the car roster

HQ

The Project Cars developers at Straight 4 Studios chosing a different path in terms of focus and content than racing simulators like Le Mans Ultimate, Assetto Corsa Evo, and Rennsport was already clear two years ago. With each passing week and each day that we get closer to the upcoming release (November 25), they continue to announce new retro beasts for racing cars that distinguish the game even more from its closest competitors.

The latest are two incredibly stunning Group C beasts from the wild racing of the 90s. The Nissan R89C was introduced in the summer of 1989 and was a real mad machine in the already insane Group C racing. It will be included in the game at launch just like the Jaguar XJR-9 (1990). This was announced via the studio's own X account yesterday.

"Group C returns in ProjectMotorRacing. Before traction control, before hybrids, before strategy decks there was Group C. Monstrous turbos, howling V12s, heart-shaking rotaries, and aero genius at 370 km/h."