Project Maverick seems to be an Unreal Engine 5 developed PvP shooter

Almost a year ago, People Can Fly (Bulletstorm, Outriders) and Xbox Game Studios announced a collaboration on an upcoming game that goes by the working title Project Maverick. We assume there might still be a year or even two before we get to hear anything official about it, but until the, the studio's job listings are giving us clues.

In October, we reported that they are looking for staff with "Knowledge and passion for RPG games" for this title, and thanks to a new round of job listings for a senior level designer, we know that it likely will be an Unreal Engine 5 developed game that includes PvP shooter elements.

Here are some of the listed requirements:



Experience in working with shooter genre



Experience in creating PVP maps



Experience in level design - both practice and theory (chokepoints, routes, lines of sight, engagement distances)



UE5 knowledge and Unreal Engine Editor full working proficiency



As already stated, don't expect to see Project Maverick anytime soon, but People Can Fly know how to make fun and gorgeous looking action-games with a whole lot of depth, so we're definitely looking forward to this one already.