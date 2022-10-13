Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Project: Mara

Project: Mara has been trademarked by Microsoft

Ninja Theory's mysterious horror title seems to be moving forward.

The Cambridge based developer Ninja Theory has been working on Senua's Saga: Hellblade II for quite a while, and it was the first game to be revealed for Xbox Series X. But three years later, it still hasn't been released and does not have a release date either.

But this isn't the only game the studio is working on, as they also announced Project: Mara early 2020. This is a horror game that we don't know anything about, besides the fact that it seems to have ultra realistic graphics (check out the latest video above). Now we've gotten a sign that it might not be too far away until we get a proper announcement, as Idle Sloth on Twitter has noted that Microsoft has officially trademarked Project: Mara, which was believed to be a working title.

We wouldn't rule out that it might be announced during The Game Awards in December, but could also imagine that Ninja Theory wants to release Senua's Saga: Hellblade II before they start the hype train on another project.

Project: Mara

