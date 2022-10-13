Project: Mara has been trademarked by Microsoft

HQ

The Cambridge based developer Ninja Theory has been working on Senua's Saga: Hellblade II for quite a while, and it was the first game to be revealed for Xbox Series X. But three years later, it still hasn't been released and does not have a release date either.

But this isn't the only game the studio is working on, as they also announced Project: Mara early 2020. This is a horror game that we don't know anything about, besides the fact that it seems to have ultra realistic graphics (check out the latest video above). Now we've gotten a sign that it might not be too far away until we get a proper announcement, as Idle Sloth on Twitter has noted that Microsoft has officially trademarked Project: Mara, which was believed to be a working title.

We wouldn't rule out that it might be announced during The Game Awards in December, but could also imagine that Ninja Theory wants to release Senua's Saga: Hellblade II before they start the hype train on another project.