Project K gets official title of Riftbound: League of Legends Trading Card Game

Riot Games has been in the process of making a League of Legends physical trading card game for a while. The idea was known for a long time as Project K, but now that we're getting closer and closer to its grand rollout, the official title and name has been revealed.

Set to be regarded as Riftbound: League of Legends Trading Card Game, we're told in a press release that it will be launching first in China this summer before debuting in English-speaking countries in October, and then getting a wider rollout sometime in 2026 for other regions and countries.

Riftbound is being created in partnership with UVS Games, and as for what it's debut will look like, we're told that over 300 cards will be offered at launch through the Origins set, and that this will include pre-constructed Champions decks based on a slate of classic champions, be it Jinx, Viktor, or Lee Sin, and spanning 56 total cards each.

Other champions will also be present, although not with defined Champions bundles, including Annie, Garen, Master Yi, Lux, Volibear, Yasuo, and more. In fact, Lux, Annie, Master Yi, and Garen will all be involved in the Proving Grounds bundle that is a starter box set designed for 2-4 players.

In terms of gameplay, Riftbound will be playable in 1v1 and 2v2 formats, as well as in a free-for-all mode. We're not told much more beyond this as "final card design and gameplay mechanics are still in development."

You can see a trailer introducing Riftbound below.

