Project Iron will have "strong graphics, storytelling, and action"

We have learned little to nothing about Project Iron since its announcement at the tail end of 2021. The title is being developed as a collaboration between studio MercurySteam (Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Metroid Dread) and publisher 505 Games/Digital Bros., so we had to ask the former's CEO, who happens to be the director of the game, at Gamelab 2023.

"Project Iron is the codename of the project I'm directing", Enric Álvarez confirms to Gamereactor in the interview below. "And yes, it's in production".

"Well, first of all, let me say that for us, Spacelords, it was an incredible development and it is an incredible game", he adds when asked about the lessons learned with the previous project and the transition from sci-fi back to dark fantasy. "Not very successful, but this is all our fault because we did... We committed all possible mistakes, except one. We did an excellent game. Now, all the lessons we learned in that project, of course, you apply them conscious and unconsciously".

Project Iron runs on Mercury Engine, will "surprise"

"For example, the game we're doing right now is a single player game", Álvarez recalls about Project Iron", which is our nature. We tried a multiplayer adventure with Spacelords. Again, we did an excellent game, but making a good, successful game today goes way beyond just making a good game. You need a lot of other skills, a lot of different people with different abilities, and we possibly underestimated that. So I promise that this is not going to happen again. We learned the lesson and now we are developing Project Iron with 505. We're keeping the IP, so it's going to stay with us. And I think that we're going to surprise you with this game."

"Oh, you bet. Yes, I mean, you are up for a surprise", the CEO then answers when asked about the staple gameplay and narrative innovations fans of MercurySteam have become used to. "And I think that it's going to please people, it's going to surprise people, and it's going to shock people as well. Of course, it will be a full-blown MercurySteam game, so it will have strong graphics, strong storytelling, strong action, and many more things I can't disclose right now".

"We always work with our own technology", he finally confirms instead of using Unreal Engine. "We can afford that luxury because from the day one in the studio, 20 years ago, we had the capacity to do it. And the Mercury Engine is still there in full form. I mean, it's an excellent technology. And the best thing is that it's our property, and then we develop exactly what we need, like a tailor-made suit".

Project Iron's official name and release window are still TBA, so don't expect it until 2024-2025 at the earliest.