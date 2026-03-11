Project Helix moves forward as Xbox shares new details at GDC

HQ

When Project Helix was officially announced last week, it was accompanied by a promise of more information during GDC. And sure enough, today we were treated to a few more details about the next generation of Xbox. Among other things, Jason Ronald from Microsoft confirmed that alpha versions of Project Helix will be shipped to developers early next year. This gives us some indication of the timeline and that the development of the console is now entering a more concrete phase.

"We're sending alpha versions of Project Helix to developers starting in 2027."

Project Helix is described as a kind of hybrid between a traditional console and a PC, with substantial technical ambitions. Among other things, it mentions a specially designed AMD chip, support for next-generation DirectX, improved ray tracing, and a strong focus on AI-driven rendering. Microsoft also highlights technologies such as ML-based upscaling, multi-frame generation, and advanced texture compression.

A lot of "tech babble," of course, but the bullet list presented included the following info:

Powered by Custom AMD SOC





Co-designed for Next Generation of DirectX



Next Gen Raytracing Performance & Capabilities



GPU Direct Work Graph Execution



AMD FSR Next & Project Helix



Built for Next Generation of Neural Rendering





Next Generation ML Upscaling



New ML Multi-Frame Generation



Next Gen Ray Regeneration for RT and Path Tracing



Deep Texture Compression





Neural Texture Compression



DirectStorage & Zstd



In other words, nothing concrete, and much of it feels like empty rhetoric designed primarily to whip up interest. But at least it's clear that Project Helix is alive and well and no longer just a concept on paper.