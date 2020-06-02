Project Haven's demo is set to release next week

Foresight Games is currently working on Project Haven, a tactical RPG in which you and your companions will have to try to survive in the last remaining city on planet Earth. If you like RPGs, you should probably check out its demo that is set to release during the Steam Game Festival next week.

The demo will allow you to play the first three campaign missions and the multiplayer mode, which should be enough to let you know if the game is for you or not. Its release date is currently unknown, but in the meantime, you can always check its trailer just below.

