Project Hail Mary scores the biggest box office opening of 2026 so far

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Project Hail Mary, the new sci-fi movie about Ryan Gosling saving the world with his very own pet rock, is the biggest movie hit of the year so far. Without coming from a franchise, and without needing men in spandex, the film has still earned $141 million globally in its opening weekend.

As per BoxOfficeMojo, $80.5 million of this total comes from the US market, with the other $60.4 million popping up everywhere else. This makes Project Hail Mary the biggest box office opening of the year so far, as well as one of the biggest non-franchise openings at the global box office ever. It's also Amazon MGM's biggest opening in theatres, so it's really setting some standards high for the rest of the box office year.

Elsewhere at the box office, we see Pixar's Hoppers continues to do pretty well, having earned more than $240 million globally after the last weekend. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come had more of a modest opening weekend, raking in $11 million for the horror sequel.