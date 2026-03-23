Project Hail Mary blasts past expectations at the box office

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Ryan Gosling's space adventure has gotten off to a flying start, grossing around $80 million in the U.S. alone during its opening weekend. This makes Project Hail Mary Amazon MGM's biggest opening ever. Looking at the global figures, the numbers are even more impressive, with a total of $140 million in revenue. In other words, it looks like the film will pay for itself and its production costs of around $200 million.

This is particularly impressive considering that the film has no connection whatsoever to an existing franchise, even though, as many of you already know, it is based on Andy Weir's novel of the same name. Much of the success also seems to stem from the fact that many people are talking about the film, with very positive reactions from audiences and critics alike. Here at Gamereactor, we praised it, as you know, and if you missed the review, you can read it here.

Have you checked out Project Hail Mary in theaters, or do you plan to?