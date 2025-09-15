Project Gravity: The SSX sequel we never got to play

HQ

Many of us fondly remember the glory days of the 2000s when SSX ruled the slopes. The series delivered outrageous tricks, over-the-top physics, and a soundtrack that could shake any ski lodge roof. After a brief 2012 reboot, the beloved franchise has sadly been dormant—but fresh concept art now teases what could have been its spiritual successor: Project Gravity.

The project, developed at 2K by several of the original SSX creators—including Steve Rechtschaffner and Larry LaPierre—was officially canceled in 2024 before it was ever revealed. According to Kotaku, the cancellation was a major wipeout for everyone involved, but thanks to Gordon Wang we now have a glimpse of what we missed. On his ArtStation page, he's posted both in-engine screenshots and striking concept pieces showcasing sweeping alpine peaks, futuristic rails, and slopes that look like they've been ripped straight from a classic SSX game.

While Project Gravity will likely never see the light of day, many of the developers remain at SuperNatural Studios—so who knows what they might cook up next. In the meantime, we at least have the gorgeous Hyperyuki to look forward to, which should help satisfy that lingering SSX hunger.