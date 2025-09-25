Project Evilbane to offer intense cooperative action-RPG combat

If you tuned into the recent Tokyo Games Show Broadcast hosted by Xbox, you will be somewhat familiar with many of the promising games that were on offer. One such example is Project Evilbane, an action-RPG that is looking to present thrilling combat against tough foes, with the added caveat that this is a cooperative-first game made for dynamic four-player gameplay.

We get to see this in action in what is actually the second trailer for the game, which also teases an incredibly demanding fight to come against what is being dubbed the "ultimate enemy with the power to destroy the world."

We don't yet know when Project Evilbane will make its grand arrival, but we do know that it'll launch on Xbox Series X/S at the very least. It is also offering pre-alpha tests right now where Xbox Insiders can request to be part of the experience to put the game through the ringer ahead of its eventual launch and even future tests.