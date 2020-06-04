Project Cars 3 revealed, set to release this summer

Yesterday evening, a lengthy trailer of Project Cars 3 was released out of the blue, to the surprise of racing fans across the globe. The third entry in the series has, fittingly, been three years in the making and it's set to release this summer (a set release date was not shared, but either way that's soon).

Project Cars 3 will be available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and Gamereactor readers can stay tuned to the site for upcoming coverage of the game. Check the trailer out below.