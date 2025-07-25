Project Cars 3 is being delisting in August and taken offline in February

HQ

With the Stop Killing Games initiative being on the minds of many as of late - an effort that essentially started when Ubisoft decided to kill off racing game The Crew by turning off its servers and making the majority of the game unplayable - it's perhaps a peculiar time for Bandai Namco to do similar with one of its racing projects.

It has been confirmed that Project Cars 3 is being delisted, meaning very soon you will no longer be able to buy the game or its respective DLCs. The date for the delisting is set for August 24, and it will be followed by a full server shutdown six months later.

On February 24, 2026, the servers will go offline, meaning while you could still play the game in its entirety despite the delisting, after the February date, it will only be accessible in an offline format.

It should be said that if you do decide to add Project Cars 3 to your collection, it will still remain playable offline and you'll be able to download it and its DLCs, just don't expect a busy online world to keep you entertained, despite the fact that the game only debuted back in August 2020.

The full announcement in regards to this explains: "Update on PROJECT CARS 3. All product sales will end on: August 24th, 2025 23:59 UTC. Please note that times may vary by region. If you bought the game digitally it will remain in your library and can be redownloaded in the future. Any DLCs purchased before August 24th, 2025 23:59 UTC will still be available to use after this date. The game's online modes will also remain active until February 24th, 2026."

Are you still a Project Cars 3 player?