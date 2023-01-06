Project Carol is Razer's latest effort in making your gaming chair more immersive

HQ

Razer has announced, as part of its CES keynote, that it is working on making gaming chairs even more immersive. This comes in the form of Project Carol, a head cushion that is the world's first head cushion that offers both near-field surround sound and also haptics.

It's currently in development and is in the concept design phase, but we're told that it will use 7.1 surround sound, and will be powered by Razer's HyperSense technology to achieve the desired haptics effects, by converting sound into haptics in real-time.

The cushion, when it debuts, will be natively supported on PC, and will be made to fit all kinds of gaming chair thanks to various adjustable elastic straps, and that it will connect to PCs via 2.4 GHz wireless, and will have an eight-hour battery life.

Check it out below.