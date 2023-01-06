Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Project Carol is Razer's latest effort in making your gaming chair more immersive

This cushion will have the world's first head cushion that offers near-field surround sound and haptics.

Razer has announced, as part of its CES keynote, that it is working on making gaming chairs even more immersive. This comes in the form of Project Carol, a head cushion that is the world's first head cushion that offers both near-field surround sound and also haptics.

It's currently in development and is in the concept design phase, but we're told that it will use 7.1 surround sound, and will be powered by Razer's HyperSense technology to achieve the desired haptics effects, by converting sound into haptics in real-time.

The cushion, when it debuts, will be natively supported on PC, and will be made to fit all kinds of gaming chair thanks to various adjustable elastic straps, and that it will connect to PCs via 2.4 GHz wireless, and will have an eight-hour battery life.

Project Carol is Razer's latest effort in making your gaming chair more immersive


