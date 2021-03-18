Project Athia finally reveals its real name, Forspoken

You're watching Advertisements

As it rounded out the Square Enix Presents - Spring 2021, the publisher gave us another very quick look at Project Athia, and finally announced that it will actually be called Forspoken.

The title that is set in a frightening yet gorgeous looking world, also noted that its protagonist and main character, Frey will be performed and voiced by Ella Balinska (previously credited in the rebooted Charlie's Angels movie), and that it will actually be coming in 2022 for PS5 and PC players.

There was also a small look at some extra gameplay that showed Frey facing a dragon and performing all sorts of acrobatics as she moved through Forspoken's world. You can check out the update and gameplay below.