Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Forspoken

Project Athia finally reveals its real name, Forspoken

Square Enix has also shown off some new gameplay for the title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

As it rounded out the Square Enix Presents - Spring 2021, the publisher gave us another very quick look at Project Athia, and finally announced that it will actually be called Forspoken.

The title that is set in a frightening yet gorgeous looking world, also noted that its protagonist and main character, Frey will be performed and voiced by Ella Balinska (previously credited in the rebooted Charlie's Angels movie), and that it will actually be coming in 2022 for PS5 and PC players.

There was also a small look at some extra gameplay that showed Frey facing a dragon and performing all sorts of acrobatics as she moved through Forspoken's world. You can check out the update and gameplay below.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Project Athia

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy